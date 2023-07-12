The shoes will be available on the Crocs website, Foot Locker, Journeys and Champs Sports, among other retailers. ( Crocs)

(KTLA) – Crocs is the latest brand to enter Barbie’s world ahead of the highly anticipated summer movie.

The shoe company unveiled its Barbie-themed shoe collection on Tuesday after giving fans a sneak peek of the new Crocs on Friday.

The collection includes:

Barbie the Movie Mega Crush Clog

Barbie Crush Clog

Barbie “Cozzzy” Sandal

Barbie Classic Clog

Kids’ Barbie Cutie Clog

The shoes will be available on the Crocs website, Foot Locker, Journeys and Champs Sports, among other retailers. (Crocs)

Crocs fans can also decorate their Crocs with Barbie Jibbitz Charm Pack, which retails for $19.99.

The shoes will be available on the Crocs website, Foot Locker, Journeys and Champs Sports, among other retailers, and cost between $59.99 and $84.99.

The shoe company is no stranger to collaborations as it has partnered with restaurants, celebrities and brands over the last few years.

“Barbie” hits theaters on July 21.