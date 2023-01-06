NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon.

The school is located at 205 Tyner Drive, off Jefferson Avenue.

Dispatch received the first call about the incident at 2 p.m.

Newport News Public Schools confirmed that a teacher was injured and is being treated at a local hospital.

NNPS said the person responsible for the shooting is in police custody.

The school system sent information to Richneck families in a phone call and email, and posted it to social media about an hour after the incident.

No students were injured.

NNPD Chief Steve Drew spoke with the media Friday afternoon.

He said all the children were moved to the gym after the incident and are safe. This is no longer an active shooter situation.

Police said they are working to reunite parents with students at this time. That is taking place at the Richneck gym door. Parents and guardians must present a photo ID to pick up their child.

They are dismissing students by grade level, Chief Drew said.

He also confirmed there was one location where gunshots were fired.

The school was on lockdown for about an hour before it was lifted, according to NNPS.

From police: One adult taken to hospital. No student injuries reported.

Upon hearing the news, Sen. Mark Warner tweeted, “Deeply disturbed by this report and closely monitoring the situation. My thoughts go out to all families and first responders.”