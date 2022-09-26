WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 60 ready-to-eat meat products sold by one company in Illinois are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday that 64 products sold by Behrmann Meat and Processing, Inc. are affected by the recall.
More products could be added in the near future, the FSIS said, urging customers to check back frequently for any updates.
The list of ready-to-eat meat items was made between July 7, 2022, and Sept. 9, 2022:
- Smokehouse Hams
- Pulled Pork
- Pulled Pork With Sauce
- Cured Hocks
- Cured Callie Hocks
- Cured Bone-In Ham Whole
- Cured Bone-In Ham Steaks
- Bacon Strips
- Beef Wieners
- Wieners Natural Casing
- Wieners
- Jumbo Wieners
- Smoked Butterfly Chops
- Smoked Pork Steaks
- Smoked Pork Steaks with BBQ Sauce
- Cheese Snack Sticks
- BBQ Smoked Snack Sticks
- Cured Loins
- Cured Loin Chops
- Boneless Cured Ham
- Whole Boneless Cured Ham
- Shaved Boneless Cured Ham
- Sliced Boneless Cured Ham
- Jalapeno & Cheese Jumbo Wieners
- Jalapeno Cheese Bologna
- Smoked Ribs
- Smoked Ribs with Sauce
- Large Summer Sausage
- Summer Sausage
- Sweet Teriyaki Beef Sticks
- Snack Sticks
- Jalapeno and Cheese Snack Sticks
- Cooked Beef Roast
- Deli Beef Roast
- Beef Sticks
- Large Bologna
- Braunschweiger
- Polish Sausage
- Hot Beef Sticks
- Jalapeno Cheese Summer Sausage
- Jalapeno Snack Sticks
- Tex-Mex Snack S
- Puggy Wings
- Canadian Style Bacon
- Pre-Cooked Bratwurst
- Hot Polish Sausage
- Baked Pork Roast
- Honey Beef Sticks
- Smoked Beef Brisket
- Pre-Cooked Pepper Jack Cheese Bratwurst
- Small Bologna
- Cheese Wieners
- Cooked Salami
- German Brand Bratwurst
- Ring Bologna
- Smoked Pork Sausage With Garlic
- Andouille Sausage
- Pork Liver Sausage
- Pork Ring Liver Sausage
- Hot Head Cheese
- Head Cheese
- Blood Sausage
Affected products that may have been contaminated with listeria will have the establishment number “EST 20917” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause listeriosis, a serious infection. It can also cause common food poisoning symptoms.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says around 1,600 people get listeriosis every year, resulting in about 260 deaths. It is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems.
Although there have not been any confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions from eating the products, the FSIS is urging anyone who has the affected items to throw them out or return them from where they were purchased.
For a complete list of the items, including lot numbers and labels, visit the USDA’s website.
For questions or concerns, health officials can be reached by calling the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send an email here.