WAUKESHA, Wis. (WXIN) — More than 300,000 portable generators are being recalled over amputation and crushing risks.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves 6500-watt and 8000-watt Generac, HomeLink and DR brands of portable generators. They were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online.

Generac Power Systems owns the DR and Homelink brands.

The CPSC says the recalled generators have gasoline-powered engines that are used to generate electricity for use as backup power. The portable generators have two wheels and one “U-shaped, two-grip, flip-up pin-lock handle” to help move the generator.

The generators were initially recalled in July 2021 after Generac received eight reports of injuries. Since then, the company has received a new total of 37 reported injuries, including 24 reports of finger amputations and five reports of finger crushing.

The CPSC said the issue with the products is that an unlocked handle can pinch the fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved.

The following generators are subject to recall:

Unit Type Model Number First Serial Number Last Serial Number XT8000E G0064330 G0064331 3000037849 3005569372 G0064340 G0064342 XT8000EFI G0071620 G0071621 3003336356 3006597843 G0071621R GP6500 G0076720 G0076800 G0076800R G0076812 G0076830 G0076830R G0076902 G0076902R G0076903 GP6500E G0076820 G0076820R G0076822 GP8000E G0076731 G0076751 G0076751R G0076761 G0076761R G0076861 G0076861R PRO 6500M GP16505DMN GP16505DMNR PRO 6500E GP16505DEN HomeLink 6500E G0068650 G0068651 G0079960

The unit type can be found on the front of the product, while the model and serial numbers are printed on a product label.

Anyone with the recalled portable generators should stop using them unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator. They should then contact Generac for a free repair kit consisting of a set of spacers to move the handle away from the frame to eliminate the pinch point.

Anyone with questions can contact Generac toll-free at 844-242-3493 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the recall page.