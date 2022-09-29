Three children were transported to trauma centers following the crash. (Chase County Sheriff’s Office)

CHASE COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – Three children were transported to trauma centers on Tuesday following a crash involving a school bus and a semi-tractor trailer in Nebraska.

Emergency responders were called to the scene of the crash just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, near Champion, Nebraska at the intersection of Highway 15A and 736 Road, according to a release from the Chase County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the bus had attempted to make a left turn when it collided with the semi. The truck hit the rear passenger-side of the bus, causing it to rotate 90 degrees and overturn onto the driver’s side.

The semi continued forward briefly before leaving the road, going through a ditch, and ending up on someone’s property, the sheriff’s office said.

The school bus had been in the process of dropping off students at the time of the crash. Twelve kids, ranging from 5 to 15 years of age, were on board during the crash. The Sheriff’s office said that all passengers and the drivers had been transported to local hospitals for injury treatment. Three of the students were transferred to trauma centers for additional care, according to the release.

The crash is still under preliminary investigations and the Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol.