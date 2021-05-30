Nashville hat store issues apology after owner wears yellow patch resembling Star of David in Instagram post

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The owner of a Nashville hat store issued an apology following a controversial post on Instagram.
The hatWRKS hat shop in Nashville is on 8th Ave S. and the owner posted to Instagram on Friday wearing a yellow patch resembling the Star of David that read the words “not vaccinated”.
The post was later deleted from the account after several people commented saying it was offensive. Following the post, protestors surrounded the store on Saturday holding signs of disapproval.
Well-known companies also reacted to the post. Stetson is a company which sells hats, boots, western apparel, eyewear, and fragrance. They made a public comment about the incident on Twitter. In a follow-up tweeted Saturday, Stetson made the announcement they and their distribution partners will be ending the sale of all Stetson products with the store.
Goorin Bros., a global hat brand Since 1895, also responded on social media with the following tweet:
In an update, the company tweeted they did not condone the views of the store owner and stated they are investigating what actions need to be taken.
The owner of hatWRKS hat shop posted an apology to Instagram Saturday. The post included the following message, “In NO WAY did I intend to trivialize the Star of David or disrespect what happened to millions of people. That is not who I am & what I stand for. My intent was not to exploit or make a profit. My hope was to share my genuine concern & fear, and to do all that I can to make sure that nothing like that ever happens again. I sincerely apologize for any insensitivity.”