Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning

6 babies born at Florida hospital during Hurricane Dorian

Must See Video

by: WTNH News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (WTNH) — Doctors at a Florida hospital say Hurricane Dorian responsible for an increase in births

Orange Park Medical Center, near Jacksonville, reported six births as Dorian passed through the area — three on Tuesday and three on Wednesday.

RELATED: Death toll rises in Bahamas as Dorian whips up tornadoes in the Carolinas

Tracking Dorian: Live updates, interactive tracking map »

The hospital released a statement saying hurricanes cause low barometric pressure which can bring on labor, CNN reports.

Officials say anytime there’s a hurricane in the area, they make sure their team is ready for an influx of patients.

Each baby was given a hurricane-themed onesie to mark their arrival.

Among the designs were “I was in the hurricane evacuation plan” and “category 5 cutie.”

HURRICANE LINKS: Hurricane Tracking | Severe Weather | Headlines | Weather App

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

Weather Now & Detailed 7 Day

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Now

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams