A man was seriously hurt in this motorcycle crash in Acushnet Saturday afternoon. (Brittany Schaefer/WPRI)

ACUSHNET, Mass. (WPRI ) – A man was seriously hurt after crashing his motorcycle on a residential street in Acushnet Saturday afternoon.

Police Chief Michael Alves told Eyewitness News that the crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of Michael Way and Wing Lane.

Acushnet Police are investigating a single motorcycle accident on Wing Lane. Chief Michael Alves says the male driver suffered serious injuries and appears to have hit multiple objects on the side of the road @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/UCYXPuHPJT — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) October 12, 2019

The man was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital but no other updates on his condition were immediately available.

No other vehicles were involved, Alves said.