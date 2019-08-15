Mosquitoes trapped in Central Falls test positive for EEE

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s first detection of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) came this week as mosquitoes trapped in Central Falls tested positive for the virus.

The samples were collected Aug. 6, according to the R.I. Departments of Health and Environmental Management, and contained two species of mosquito known to bite mammals.

Of the 147 pools collected statewide, none came up positive for West Nile virus, officials said. No human cases of either illness have been reported to date.

Rhode Islanders are urged to take precautions against mosquito bites, especially since a number of communities in Southeastern Massachusetts and eastern Connecticut have been deemed high-risk for EEE.