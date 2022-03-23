PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are once again asking for the public’s help finding a missing Providence man who may be in southeastern Massachusetts.

Jose Espinal Luciano, 59, was reported missing on Feb. 28, having last been seen near his Plenty Street home.

On Wednesday, Providence police said he was seen driving a silver 2007 Toyota Prius in the Fall River area.

Luciano is 6 feet tall and weighs around 155 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joseph Kane at (401) 272-3121.