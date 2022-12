(WPRI) — Some lucky person could be ringing in the new year with a big bang as the Mega Millions jackpot now climbs to an estimated $785 million.

The cash option would be $395 million.

No one won Friday night’s drawing for $685 million.

The winning numbers were 1, 3, 6, 44, 51, and Mega Ball 7.

The next drawing is Tuesday night and will be the fourth largest in the game’s history.

The three highest were all over $1 billion, with someone from Illinois winning over $1.3 billion in late July.