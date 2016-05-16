Meeting Street Walk and Roll held Sunday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sunday was a dry day for the folks at Meeting Street School, who took part in a walk for a good cause.
The annual Walk and Roll was held in Pawtucket and more than $45,000 was raised.
by: Annie ShalveyPosted: / Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sunday was a dry day for the folks at Meeting Street School, who took part in a walk for a good cause.
The annual Walk and Roll was held in Pawtucket and more than $45,000 was raised.
More than 45-thousand dollars raised @ Walk/Roll for Meeting Street. Walked in memory of Bill Lonardo. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/asvsgwDvPj— Mike Montecalvo (@mmontecalvotv) May 15, 2016