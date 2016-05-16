Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show

Meeting Street Walk and Roll held Sunday

News

by: Annie Shalvey

Posted: / Updated:
MEETING-STREET (2)_303427

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sunday was a dry day for the folks at Meeting Street School, who took part in a walk for a good cause.

The annual Walk and Roll was held in Pawtucket and more than $45,000 was raised.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com