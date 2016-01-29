Meeting Street Telethon raises more than $1M

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 40th Annual Meeting Street Telethon kicked off Saturday.

The four-hour show honoring the 70th year of Meeting Street School was hosted by Eyewitness News anchors Mike Montecalvo and Shannon Hegy, and Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca.

Other members of the Eyewitness News team and The Rhode Show helped emcee the event, too.

The goal for Saturday’s telethon was to raise $1 million. At the end of the night, the donations totaled $1,078,520.

This year, the event took place in two locations – the Meeting Street School on Eddy Street in Providence and the Schwartz Center in Dartmouth.

The funds raised during the telethon will benefit local families and help the organization achieve its mission of “getting the best out of every child.”

Meeting Street describes itself as a place where infants, preschoolers and children of all ages receive individual attention from highly trained educators. Its mission is to “compassionately and innovatively empower children and their families to thrive by fostering the development of the whole child.”WPRI 12 is proud to call itself a longtime sponsor of this special event and organization.