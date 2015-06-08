Meeting Street celebrates graduates

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The graduating class from the Carter School at Meeting Street is small, but the students have come a long way.

The six young men and women who graduated on Monday afternoon had spent a good portion of their lives at Meeting Street, which provides educational services to children of all ages and abilities.

Eyewitness News anchor Mike Montecalvo served as the graduation’s master of ceremonies.

“It’s always an honor to MC Graduation Day at Meeting Street. Most of the graduates have spent almost the entire life there and Meeting Street has become a part of their family,” Montecalvo told WPRI.com. “To see the graduates able to communicate, excel in school, and perform different tasks is not only heartwarming, but gratifying. I will miss them and their participation in the annual telethon, but I’m very proud of all of them.”Lilliana Daniels, Richard Fernandes, Javier Lozada, Shanally Matta, Melissa Rainey, and Joseph Spitznagel each received a diploma.