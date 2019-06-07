Meeting Street celebrates 2019 graduating class

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Carter School at Meeting Street celebrated the graduation ceremony of several students from the private special education school on Friday.

Families, teachers and staff celebrated the seven students in the 2019 graduating class at the school located on Eddy Street in Providence.

Officials say the students will enter various employment and community-based opportunities at the appropriate level that utilizes functional academics, communication and self-advocacy skills.

Eyewitness News anchor Mike Montecalvo was featured as the emcee for the graduation ceremony.

The program supports education, vocational opportunities and recreational and social activities for students.