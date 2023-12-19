EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee says he’s making good on a promise to review the circumstances surrounding the abrupt Washington Bridge closure, although he expressed confidence that his administration acted appropriately.

The R.I. Department of Administration announced Monday the McKee administration would hire an outside contractor to conduct a forensic analysis on the bridge to independently determine what went wrong and when.

“This is the time,” McKee said.

The R.I. Department of Transportation opened I-195 West “bypass lanes” on the bridge around 1 a.m. Friday, which was about two to three weeks ahead of schedule. The governor said fixing the immediate issue was the top priority and now is the appropriate time to examine what went wrong.

“Traffic is flowing in a way that’s helping our communities, and now a follow-up makes all the sense in the world,” he added.

McKee said despite his decision to obtain an outside review, he still had confidence in RIDOT’s work on the bridge.

“Right now, we believe that everything was done properly. We have no reason not to believe that,” he said. “Now we’re proceeding to make sure that we’re getting all the information that I think that we’re going to be asked to provide.”

McKee said the state would solicit bids from companies interested in conducting the review, but he didn’t immediately know how much it would cost or how long it would take. The governor said he would consider awarding a contract on an emergency basis if circumstances warranted it. The traditional bidding process can be lengthy when choosing a new vendor for new work.

“We’re going to do everything that we can to make sure that the people who live in a state or use our state transportation feel comfortable,” he added.

The bridge’s westbound side was shut down last Monday during rush hour, just days after a junior engineer noticed several steel anchor rods were sheared and severed. The rods date back to 1968, which is when the bridge first opened.

An emergency inspection report, which was conducted between the discovery of the damage and the closure of the bridge, included images of the anchor rods that hold the bridge’s major beams in place. The rods were “in adequate serviceable shape” when the bridge was last inspected in July, according to RIDOT.

McKee told reporters he was informed about the bridge Monday afternoon, about two hours before the public was notified and several days after the initial discovery was made.

“The director and DOT did what they felt as though they needed to do and I was informed at the time when they felt as though that a decision had to be made,” he said. “We made the decision based on the information we had at hand, and I think that it was the right decision and protecting people’s safety and the state of Rhode Island.”

Providence hosted hundreds of naval midshipmen visiting the area for the Army Navy game played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, spurring excess traffic into the state on the weekend before the bridge closure. McKee said that didn’t play a role in waiting to close the bridge.

“At that point in time, it was business as usual, as it should be,” he said. “The phone call came in on Monday… The decision was a good decision based on the information that we had at that moment in time.”