Mattiello former aide Jeff Britt found not guilty in money laundering case

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Superior Court Judge Daniel Procaccini on Wednesday found Jeffrey Britt not guilty of money laundering or violating campaign finance laws.

BREAKING: Judge Daniel Procaccini finds Jeff Britt, former campaign aide to Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, not guilty of felony money laundering and not guilty of misdemeanor charge of making a prohibited campaign contribution. — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) December 16, 2020

The Wednesday decision capped off the high-profile trial tied to outgoing House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s 2016 re-election campaign when Britt worked for him as a political aide.

The weeklong trial in October peeled back the curtain on the inner workers of Mattiello’s campaign when he narrowly defeated GOP rival Steve Frias by just 85 votes.

Britt, who was allowed to join the hearing remotely from his home in Florida, was accused of illegally paying for a pro-Mattiello campaign mailer from Frias’s one-time Republican opponent Shawna Lawton by funneling money through two other people.

Britt was charged with one felony count of money laundering and one misdemeanor charge of making a prohibited campaign contribution. In his decision, Procaccini sharply criticized the money laundering statute, calling it “constitutionally deficient.”

READ THE FULL DECISION HERE

He also decided state prosecutors did not sufficiently prove Britt was guilty of either charge beyond a reasonable doubt, adding they fell “woefully short” on the money laundering offense.

“This court finds the Rhode Island money laundering statute is void for vagueness,” Procaccini said, adding that it violates the due process guarantee that the statute must provide a “person of ordinary intelligence” a reasonable opportunity to know what’s prohibited.

Procaccini also said “the testimony of certain critical witnesses was not credible or trustworthy,” but he did not explain which ones.

The trial was novel in the sense that there had never been a money laundering trial in the R.I. Superior Court, according to a search of court records. The 1991 law had been charged 19 different times since 1992, but they were all either dismissed or ended in plea deals.

Britt through his attorney Robert Corrente, former Rhode Island U.S. attorney, successfully argued the facts of the case did not warrant a felony charge, but rather a misdemeanor campaign finance violation.

Following the decision, Corrente reiterated the point, telling reporters Britt was over-prosecuted.

Outside court Britt’s attorney again asserts his original claim that his client was over prosecuted. For those wondering, there is no avenue for the AG to appeal here. It’s over — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) December 16, 2020

The trial included the testimony of 10 witnesses, seven called by state prosecutors and three by the defense, including Mattiello himself. The trial happened ahead of the speaker’s November re-election campaign when he was defeated by GOP challenger Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung.

Mattiello through his campaign spokesperson Patti Doyle declined to comment on the decision.

Another witness in the case, Mattiello’s chief of staff Leo Skenyon, was highlighted in Procaccini’s written decision. The judge noted with interest that Skenyon — who ran Mattiello’s campaign, making him Britt’s boss at the time — didn’t receive much focus from investigators.

“This court notes with interest the individual with overall responsibility from the Mattiello campaign, Skenyon, was not contacted by the [R.I. Board of Elections] during its investigation and was not contacted to testify before the grand jury convened by the [attorney general,]” Procaccini wrote.

R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha issued a statement saying he respected the court’s decision. But he stood by his decision to bring the case, saying, “the public has a right to know who really is providing support to candidates for public office.”

“Notwithstanding the outcome in this case, this office will continue to aggressively fight for transparency and integrity in our elections,” Neronha said in a statement. “The evidence introduced at trial plainly demonstrated just how critical that fight is. Politics doesn’t need to be a dirty business. It doesn’t need to involve soliciting fake donors to create an illusion of an independent endorsement. It doesn’t need to involve complex schemes designed to deceive voters.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook

Steph Machado contributed to this report.