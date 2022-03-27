(WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) says it will be conducting scheduled overnight bridge shielding installation operations on the Route 24 beginning Sunday night.

MassDOT says its work will effect the northbound and southbound bridge located over I-195 eastbound.

Work is taking place Sunday and Monday during overnight hours from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. the following morning.

Drivers should expect various lane and shoulder closures, but MassDOT says a minimum of two open travel lanes will be maintained at all times on I-195 eastbound.

Additionally, MassDOT says drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. Work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency situation.