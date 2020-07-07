Massage chairs donated to hospital staff respite rooms

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gifts from a local retail chain are helping frontline workers focus on self care, during one of the most stressful times in their career.

Lifespan Clinical Psychologist Dr. Kristy Dalrymple says, “The respite rooms can really be helpful with is providing our healthcare workers and our staff with an actual physical space they can go to, to really take a break and really recharge and refocus.”

Doctor Dalrymple had an integral part in the creation of the staff respite rooms or “lounges” at Rhode Island Hospital.

“What’s really important, the best thing that we can do is support ourselves and each other in taking mini breaks and pacing ourselves because it is such intense and stressful work,” said Dr. Dalrymple.

Ocean State Job Lot’s charitable foundation recently made a generous donation of massage chairs to staff lounges or respite rooms at each of its hospitals.

Nurse Lynn Shaw said, “This is just a really nice private place that we can come to. This chair is wonderful. It helps you relax because it does get a bit stressful when you are dealing with patients.”

Ocean State Job Lot CEO Marc Perlman saying in a statement, “Healthcare workers have been putting their lives at risk during the crisis, which places them under incredible stress. We are happy to be able to provide this token of appreciation for their dedication and sacrifice.”

Each of the chairs cost roughly $7,000 dollars and are now set up in Lifespan hospitals across our area including Hasbro, Miriam, Newport, and Bradley Hospital.