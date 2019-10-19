Massachusetts woman charged in fatal stabbing of man

Happy Saturday! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com - as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. That was quick. Less than two weeks after we revealed a grand jury was investigating Speaker Mattiello's 2016 campaign, Attorney General Neronha announced criminal charges Friday against Jeff Britt, one of Rhode Island's most prominent political operatives. The charge: Britt laundered money while working on the speaker's campaign to fund a notorious pro-Mattiello mailer that his erstwhile GOP rival Shawna Lawton sent out that fall. While Britt is in serious trouble, Neronha indicated the speaker and his other aides are in the clear -- no more charges are coming. That didn't stop Steve Frias, the Republican who lost to Mattiello by only 85 votes, from saying the buck stops on the third floor. "Speaker Mattiello ran a campaign which engaged in criminal activity, and this criminal activity played a role in his win," Frias said, adding, "Why does Mattiello surround himself with criminals?" The speaker is trying to distance himself from the charges; spokesperson Patti Doyle insisted Friday, "These proceedings do not involve the speaker." Considering Mattiello's name appears six times in the five-page indictment, plenty of people will question that assertion, not least Republicans seeking to make the indictment an issue in next year's elections. (GOP Chair Sue Cienki is calling on Mattiello to resign.) Britt will be arraigned Nov. 1, and a defiant statement from his lawyer, former U.S. Attorney Bob Corrente, suggests he won't go quietly. "We believe that evidence at trial will leave Rhode Islanders scratching their heads about who did and who did not get charged, and will show that Mr. Britt was used by the Mattiello campaign as a fall guy," Corrente said.