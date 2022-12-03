MARSHFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts man accused of murdering a married couple in Marshfield is now in custody.

WCVB in Boston reports that 27-year-old Christopher Keeley from Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach Friday night.

Keeley is accused of stabbing and killing Carl Mattson and Vicki Matson. Both were found dead in their Marshfield home just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to Plymouth County District Attorney, Timothy Cruz.

Cruz also said he believes this was not a random act of violence and that the victims were targeted.

Keeley is expected to attend a hearing in Florida before returning to Massachusetts to face charges.