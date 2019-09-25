Massachusetts confirms 4th EEE death, 11th human case

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that a resident of Essex County has died from eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), marking the state’s fourth death so far this year.

A man in his 70s from Worcester County also reportedly contracted the virus, bringing the state’s number of human cases to 11 on the year. As a result, officials said Auburn, Charlton, Dudley, Leicester, Southbridge and Spencer have been elevated to “high-risk” for EEE.

Rhode Island has had three reported human cases of EEE and one death this year. The state will conduct another round of aerial spraying Wednesday night.

While spraying can reduce the risk of contracting mosquito-borne illnesses, officials from both states say the most important steps are the ones taken by residents themselves to prevent being bitten such as staying indoors when possible from dusk until dawn, wearing long pants and long sleeves, and using bug spray containing DEET.