Mass. State Police investigating fatal accident

MANSFIELD Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened in Mansfield early Sunday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., police received several 911 calls about a rollover crash in the area of I-95 North near exit 6A. When they arrived on scene, they found a car that was in the center median.

Police say that a 25-year-old man from Brockton somehow lost control of the car and rolled it over into the median. The driver and passenger, a 27-year-old, were both ejected from the car.

The driver was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The passenger was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

Massachusetts State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.