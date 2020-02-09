Man killed in early morning accident on I-95

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was killed in an early morning crash on I-95 south in Richmond on Sunday.

According to State Police, they were called to the area of exit 4 around 2:45 a.m. for a report of a crash.

Investigators say the car crashed into the guard rail of the highway, then across the lanes of traffic and into the center barrier.

The driver, who police police are only identifying as a man believed to be in his 30’s, was the only person in the car.

He suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at he scene.

The accident is still under investigation.