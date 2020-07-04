Live Now
Man injured after early morning motorcycle crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was injured after crashing his motorcycle early Saturday morning.

Warwick police were called to the on-ramp of Route 37 West from Post Rd. just before 5 a.m. for a report of an accident.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the driver, only identified as a man, injured a result of the crash.

The driver was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was the only person involved in the incident.

Investigators believe that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.

