Man credits dog for alerting him to house fire: ‘That little dog is a hero dog’

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is crediting his dog for alerting him to a fire at his home late Saturday night.

Porfirio Otero, who lives in the home at the intersection of East St. and Bateman Ave., said his dog started barking late Saturday night.

When he went to see what the commotion was about, he looked out the window and saw flames coming from the side of the house.

“If it wasn’t for my dog… That little dog is a hero dog,” he said.

Otero, his wife and pets were able to make it out of the house safely.

As firefighters were arriving on scene just before 10 p.m., Otero said that flames were coming from all over place.

“We’ll be okay. It’s all material stuff. I can replace that, I’m not going to be able to replace my wife and my animals.”

The Red Cross is helping Otero and his wife, who are now displaced from their home.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.