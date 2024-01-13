FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River Police arrested a man that possessed multiple firearms without a license to carry in Massachusetts.

The man accused of the offense is 61-year-old Michael Shea.

He was charged with carrying a firearm without a license to carry, 4 counts of possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Investigators initiated a traffic stop with Shea on East Main Street. During the stop detectives found four firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Shea was cooperative during the investigation

The firearms are as following:

Polymer AR15

2 Polymer 80 9mm firearms

Polymer 80 .40 caliber firearm