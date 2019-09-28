Police: Man arrested for DUI after rear-ending police cruiser

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police arrested a man for DUI after they say he struck an officer’s cruiser.

Police say that just before 12:30 a.m., an officer on patrol was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Park and Elmwood Avenues when he was suddenly rear-ended. The officer and the other person involved were not seriously hurt.

While speaking with the man that struck him, later identified as Clay Sinatra, 24, of Middletown, the officer noticed signs of alcohol impairment and also found an open bottle of vodka on the front passenger’s floor. A second officer arrived on scene and administered a series of field sobriety tests which Sinatra failed.

Sinatra was taken to Cranston Police Headquarters where he refused a breathalyzer test. He was charged with DUI and will also receive traffic citations for refusal to submit to a breath/chemical test and presence of alcoholic beverages while operating or riding in motor vehicles.

“This is the second time in the past three months a marked police vehicle has been struck by an alleged impaired operator,” said Cranston Police Colonel Michael Winquist. “Fortunately, none of these crashes resulted in severe injuries to the officers, impaired operators and other drivers on the roadway. Today, there are many safe and convenient alternatives to driving while under the influence, such as ride-sharing services and designated drivers. There is simply no excuse to drive impaired, and if caught, you will be arrested.”

Cranston police is encouraging the public to report suspected impaired operators by calling 911.