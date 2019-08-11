Man arrested after stabbing in Dartmouth

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Connecticut man was arrested after a stabbing in Dartmouth Saturday night.

Just after midnight, Police were called to the Residence Inn on Faunae Corner Road for a reported disturbance.

When they arrived, they found that a 30-year-old man from Connecticut had been stabbed during an earlier altercation with a coworker. Both the victim and suspect were part of a work crew staying at the hotel.

The suspect then took off from the scene after the incident.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

During their investigation, police were able to identify the suspect as Tyreke Brooks, 26, of Manchester, Connecticut.

Just after 8 a.m., police learned that Brooks and returned the the Residence Inn. Officers went to the hotel and arrested him without incident.

Brooks, who was charged with assault and batter with a dangerous weapon, also had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams