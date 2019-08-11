Man arrested after stabbing in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Connecticut man was arrested after a stabbing in Dartmouth Saturday night.

Just after midnight, Police were called to the Residence Inn on Faunae Corner Road for a reported disturbance.

When they arrived, they found that a 30-year-old man from Connecticut had been stabbed during an earlier altercation with a coworker. Both the victim and suspect were part of a work crew staying at the hotel.

The suspect then took off from the scene after the incident.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

During their investigation, police were able to identify the suspect as Tyreke Brooks, 26, of Manchester, Connecticut.

Just after 8 a.m., police learned that Brooks and returned the the Residence Inn. Officers went to the hotel and arrested him without incident.

Brooks, who was charged with assault and batter with a dangerous weapon, also had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.