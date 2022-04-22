WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — A Maine surfer pulled out of the waters off Cape Cod has been pronounced dead.

The Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said Thursday that 48-year-old Martin Mackey, of Brunswick, was found unconscious Wednesday morning off LeCount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet after several people called 911 to report a surfer attached to a board face down in the water.

Officials have not said what caused him Mackey to become unconscious and that the incident remains under investigation, but Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore said in a statement that a preliminary investigation has found “no foul play.”