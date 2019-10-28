Lt. Col. Philbin to retire from state police

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) – The third in command at the R.I. State Police has put in for retirement.

Lt. Col. Joseph Philbin has submitted his retirement papers, according to Col. James Manni. Reached by phone, Philbin confirmed he is retiring after working for 25 years.

Manni declined to provide more details about Philbin’s departure, saying in a statement, “I am not permitted under the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, RIGL 42-28.6-2, to make any public statement in connection to the status of any Internal Affairs investigation.”

“The Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights prohibits me from making any public statement,” he wrote.

The Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights is a state law that provides a framework for disciplinary hearings.

As Target 12 previously reported, Manni asked his counterpart in Connecticut to conduct an independent review of an incident that involved a member of the Rhode Island State Police command staff.

The Target 12 Investigators have learned the incident in question happened prior to Col. Manni’s appointment as superintendent of the state police.

Manni would not confirm if the reference to the internal affairs investigation he referenced in regards to Philbin is connected to the probe the Connecticut State Police conducted.

