WPRI — Vincent Igliozzi, Chairman of the Seventh Ward Democratic Committee in Silver Lake, has died.

Igliozzi spent more than 40 years in politics and working with Providence community groups.

He leaves behind two sons. David is a former city councilor and John is currently Finance Committee Chair in Providence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan held a moment of silence at the beginning of Monday night’s finance committee meeting.

Igliozzi was 86 years old.