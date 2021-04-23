Local women inspiring others to ‘Clean Up for a Cure’

(WPRI) – A pair of local women are hoping to help others through their month-long earth clean up challenge.

The challenge, is to pick up trash each day for 30 days in a row. Over the last several weeks – friends Maggie Newton and Sarah Levesque picking up near 450 pounds of garbage in their community.

Newton is using the clean up project to raise awareness and donations for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society – as part of her run for “Woman of the Year.”

The fundraising event encourages people to get out there and clean up their town, while also donating what they can to help fund the fight for blood cancer.