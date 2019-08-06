Local teachers get ready for back to school

Providence, R.I. (WRPI)-Well school is just a few weeks away, but of course it’s not just students and parents getting ready, it’s the teachers.

And as most of us trade bathing suits for books, 1st grade teacher Becky Hillier says she’s been ready.

“Everybody thinks we don’t start school until September. Well I have news for everybody it starts way before that.”

She says she and other teachers spend all of August working.

“Shopping for the bargains, then we start with the cutting, the copying, the gluing, laminating things. I scrapped a table, sanded it all day to bring to school for the kids,” said Hillier.

And says they are tired of the common misconception that teachers don’t work during the summer.

“We want them to know our jobs are not just from September to June. we work all summer, we are always planning, at night, during the day, we are dedicated.We want what’s best for the kids but we want to make it fun,” said Hiller.

And that most classroom expenses are coming out of their own paychecks to get things ready. According to the National Center of Education statistics, teachers nationwide spend an average of almost $500 of their own money every year on school supplies.

“I’ve definitely spent a lot already. But this is every year. I say most teachers spend about $200-$600 every year.”

To start the school year on a positive note.

“With everything that is going on with the city, with the schools, they can look at some of the positive instead of all the negative. And look at all the dedicated teachers we do have. Teachers that I am friends with, they are all the same, very dedicated. We love the kids, want what’s best for them and their future and want them to do well in life.”

School is back in session for the Providence School District on September 3rd.