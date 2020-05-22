Local Schools Plan to Hold Virtual Field Day to Celebrate Students

(WPRI) – As the school year winds down, communities are finding new ways to incorporate end of the year activities – despite being apart.

Field day is a fan favorite.

“Typically field day would be very sweaty. We would be outside doing different games and sports we have learned throughout the year in our PE curriculum,”said Megan Williams, Dir. of Athletics at Rocky Hill Country Day in Warwick.

For the last 12 years, Karen Nencka has the run the activities for students at the Highlander Charter School in Providence.

Due to distance learning, schools are making modifications; instead water bucket relays and games of tug a war, students will be doing things at home like scavenger hunts, coin toss and even Tic Toc challenges – then recording and submitting their scores.

“It’s basically based on a one minute to win it type idea. Each activity you have one minute and you have to see how many times you can accomplish it and write down your score,” said Nencka.

Students at Rocky Hill Country Day in Warwick are gearing up for their virtual event happening Tuesday.

“This week they are practicing all of their at home event which range from a clothes folding competition, which maybe mom and dad would be pumped about to some more traditional types of activities with things they have at home.”

The activities helping bring some of that “end of the school year joy.”

“They just need something to look forward to. They need something to celebrate the end of the year,” said Nencka.

“They are missing their classmates and missing the interaction with their teachers, so we are just trying to be creative and thoughtful about way about bringing them together to break out of their ordinary distance learning and do something where they can connect,” said Williams.

As a way to motivate the kids both schools tell me they have plans to recognize or award students who participate.

