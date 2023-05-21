FOXBOROUGH M.A. (WPRI) — One woman began a new era in the Gillette Stadium parking lot on Saturday night, going into labor after the Taylor Swift concert.

Foxborough Fire Department says the woman called 911 from the parking lot after she began having contractions. The call came in sometime after 11:30 that night.

The woman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. She delivered the baby at the hospital. Fire officials say they believe both mom and baby are doing okay.

The story has been circulating on social media, with some fans who posted about going to the concert pregnant, confirming they have not yet given birth.

Sunday night is the last local show in Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour.’ It is also Swift’s 13th show at Gillette Stadium.