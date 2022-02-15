EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Spring is quickly approaching, meaning high schools across the state will soon be gearing up for prom season.

Local DJ Luke Renchan said he expects this year’s prom season to be drastically different from last year.

“This is night and day, ” Renchan said, adding that business picked up significantly once the state’s indoor mask mandate was lifted. “Literally within a day I had a number of calls from different schools looking to book their proms.”

Renchan said schools will likely be faced with challenges planning their events this year due to availability.

“When and how and what are the locations,” Renchan said. “Can you have these events? Because everything’s already been pre-booked for a lot of weddings and other events that have been preset.”

Burrillville Superintendent Dr. Michael Sollitto tells 12 News that last year’s prom was held outside under a tent at the Crowne Plaza, but this year it will take place inside at Rhodes on the Paxtuxet.

“We’re hoping for a more traditional prom than the past few years when COVID restrictions impacted events significantly,” Sollitto said in a statement.

Rhode Island is expected to lift the school mask mandate next month.