EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local police departments are investigating after white nationalist flyers were posted in cities and towns across Rhode Island.

The posters belong to a group called the Nationalist Social Club and displayed hateful messaging.

“A pro-white street oriented fraternity dedicated to raising authentic resistance to the enemies of our people,” the flyers read.

Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist said the department is investigating the flyers, which were found in driveways and city streets.

In East Providence, police said a group of five white men hung the flyers on telephone poles near Vincent Avenue and The Gordon School. Two of the men, Stephen Farrea and Austin Conti, were charged with obstructing police and violating a city ordinance on posting signage to utility poles.

In Bristol, flyers were first found on July 5 at four locations. Bristol police said they are partnering with other departments to investigate the flyers.

A man, who found the flyers and asked to remain anonymous, told 12 News it was shocking to find the anti-Semitic messages in the state.

“I wasn’t angry but more shocked that this type of paraphernalia was in Rhode Island and Cranston in a very nice neighborhood,” said the man, who works in Rhode Island but lives in Connecticut.

The man said he has seen them in Connecticut neighborhoods as well.

“The individuals behind it are crafty – they are probably smarter then the average bear,” the man said. “They didn’t place it in mailboxes because as soon as you do that it’s a federal fine. You know that, we know that, they know that. So they’re just going to scatter them about.”