WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The capital city is hosting its 47th Annual PrideFest on Saturday.

The event will include performances, nearly 300 vendors and the Illuminated Light Parade that weaves through downtown.

In the above video, Ashley Erling joins 12 News This Morning with a live preview of the event, featuring interviews with Chair of RI Pride Rodney Davis and RI Pride board member Kate Monteiro.

