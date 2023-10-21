North Kingstown, R.I. (WPRI) — Some changes to the witchy weekend lineup in Wickford! Celebrate the season with all your witchy friends by joining in the fun of dancing the Witch’s Dance with all the Chapters of the RI Witches Guild. The witches parade is taking place in Wickford Village and has been rescheduled from Saturday October 21 to Sunday October 22, 2023 at 2pm. All are welcome to join or watch. The Kayak Centre’s annual witches paddle has been rescheduled from October 22nd to the 29th. Best costumes will be judged and awarded prizes! 100% of proceeds from the paddle will be going to the North Kingstown Food Pantry, with the Kayak Centre matching the total amount.

In the above video, Ashley Erling joins 12 News This Morning with a live preview. She chats with organizers about the upcoming events.

Each weekend, Ashley brings you around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts for a look at what’s happening as part of our all new, expanded 12 News This Morning. Join us on Saturdays for four full hours of local news, weather and more!