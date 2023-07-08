NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Wickford Arts Festival is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

The event takes place on July 8 & 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Produced by the Wickford Art Association since 1962, art enthusiasts have traveled near and far to discover some of the best fine art by renowned artists from Rhode Island, New England and across the nation while strolling through our classic seaside village.

