Richmond, R.I. (WPRI) — The Washington County Fair is Rhode Island’s largest agricultural event. Admission includes access to all daily concerts, special acts and events, the giant midway and kiddy land area, agricultural events, exhibits, tractor and horse pulls, farm museum, and much more! Catch musical acts all weekend long at the the Main Stage pine grove. On Sunday country star, Chase Wright, will perform.

