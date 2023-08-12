EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) —Back for its 8th year “The Looff” is a summer arts festival set along the beautiful East Providence waterfront happening Saturday August 12th. “The Looff” showcases all types of art including fine paintings, photography, ceramics, sculpture, metal works, fiber, and much more. It is our goal to make art accessible to everyone and to showcase local talent.

Also happening this weekend, and celebrating 40 years, The Black Ships Festival is taking place all weekend in Bristol, RI! The festival is a weekend of arts, culture, and fun in honor of the friendship and cultural ties between Japan and the United States.

In the above video, Ashley Erling joins 12 News This Morning with a live preview of these events!

Weather Now: Nice Weekend Ahead, Warm and Dry

Each weekend, Ashley brings you around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts for a look at what’s happening as part of our all new, expanded 12 News This Morning. Join us on Saturdays for four full hours of local news, weather and more!

﻿