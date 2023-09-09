PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — PVDFest returns this weekend with some adjustments! Mayor Brett P. Smiley and Director of the Department of Art, Culture, Tourism (ACT) Joe Wilson Jr. announce the return of Providence’s signature arts festival. PVDFest 2023 aims to bring the city together to celebrate Providence’s world-renowned artistic, cultural, and culinary communities.

In the above video, Ashley Erling joins 12 News This Morning with a live preview. She chats with organizers about the events!

Each weekend, Ashley brings you around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts for a look at what’s happening as part of our all new, expanded 12 News This Morning. Join us on Saturdays for four full hours of local news, weather and more!