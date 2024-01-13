PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two weeks of dining special around the state are underway with the return of “Providence Restaurant Weeks”. Participating area restaurants will feature deals and specials for lunch and dinner, with some offering prix fixe menus.

In the above video, Ashley Erling joins 12 News This Morning with a preview. She chats with Kristen Adamo from the Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau about what diners can expect.

