NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Newport Flower Show returns to the City by the Sea at a temporary location.

Gardening enthusiasts will flock to Marble House to see hundreds of displays, classes and a seaside marketplace.

In the above video, Ashley Erling joins 12 News This Morning with a live preview of the event, featuring interviews with Jim Donahue, Preservation Society Curator of Historic Landscapes and Horticulture, and Pat Fernandez, Newport Flower Show Chair.

