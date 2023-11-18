BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Mount Hope Farm is helping you prepare for Thanksgiving and the holiday season with one of their biggest markets of the season.

Each Saturday in the barn enjoy a year-round farmers market with local produce, bread meat, fish, kombucha and more. There are more than a dozen full-time vendors with several more rotating weekly.

The 127-acre farm sits on the shores of Mount Hope Bay and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and recognized as an Accredited Arboretum. Our gardens, trails and walking paths are open daily 8 am to 6 pm, except when private events are underway. There is no admission charge.

In the above video, Ashley Erling joins 12 News This Morning with a live preview. She chats with organizers about the event!

Each weekend, Ashley brings you around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts for a look at what’s happening as part of our all new, expanded 12 News This Morning. Join us on Saturdays for four full hours of local news, weather and more!