R.I. (WPRI) — Halloween weekend is here with plenty of local activities and events to check out!

In the above video, Ashley Erling joins 12 News This Morning with a preview of several local attractions for both kids and adults!

Each weekend, Ashley brings you around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts for a look at what’s happening as part of our all new, expanded 12 News This Morning. Join us on Saturdays for four full hours of local news, weather and more!