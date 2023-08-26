CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A block party will held on Saturday, Aug. 26, to celebrate “75 years of fun, shopping, dining, and entertainment” at Garden City Center in Cranston.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and feature entertainment and activities for kids and adults, including 1940’s music at the gazebo, stilt walkers and acrobats, a sidewalk sale, a beer and wine garden, photo booths and a scavenger hunt.

