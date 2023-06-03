PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The first full WaterFire lighting of the season will be held Saturday night in downtown Providence.

The festivities start at 6:30 p.m., which include live music, art displays and food vendors, followed by the lighting at sunset (around 8:15 p.m.).

In the above video, Ashley Erling joins 12 News This Morning with a live preview.

